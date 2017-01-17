The last time we saw Lancaster House on our screens, Claire Foy and Matt Smith were gliding through it as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in The Crown – but today, Theresa May is delivering her Brexit speech within its walls.

Lancaster House, therefore, has gone from hosting a drama that was set before Britain joined the European Union in 1973, to hosting a speech by the Prime Minister which outlines the plans for Britain's withdrawal from the EU. Wrap your mind around that.

So far, May has announced that the UK will leave the single market, saying that staying in it would mean "not leaving the EU at all".

The lavish townhouse, which stood in for Buckingham Palace in The Crown, is just a stone's throw away from the real thing on Pall Mall, and you can read more about it and other locations of the series, here.