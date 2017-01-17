Aaron's arrest for beating up Kasim in this week's Emmerdale looks set to have long-term repercussions, for both his liberty and his relationship with Robert.

With Aaron out on police licence, it seems that he could be facing prison time following this latest offence. So will Robert stand by his man during this new drama?

Upcoming episodes will see Robert revealing to Chas what his and Aaron's wedding plans were before they fell out. Chas, for her part, is to be left disappointed when DS Wise backs out of a plan to extricate Aaron from his dire circumstances.

But there is hope for #Robron fans: scenes to be shown on Monday 23 January see Aaron reveal the date for his hearing, while Robert insists that he wants to be with him no matter what happens.

Thankfully, a contrite Aaron also apologises to Finn for what happened with Kasim. But will saying sorry have any impact when it comes to avoiding jail?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.