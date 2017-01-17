Ross Barton will reveal that he's still in love with Debbie Dingle following her return to Emmerdale in next week's episodes.

Debbie will make an explosive comeback when she confesses that she's on the run from pursuers and in desperate need of cash.

But amidst all that drama, dad Cain will still find time to warn Ross to stay away, giving him an extra incentive by threatening him and giving him money.

However, in scenes to be shown on Friday 27 January, Debbie will be seen opening up to Ross and asking if he really loves Rebecca.

But when Ross admits that he's actually still in love with Debbie, will she agree to rekindle things?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.