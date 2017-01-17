Pierce's behaviour looks set to become even more sinister in next week's episodes of Emmerdale when he pins girlfriend Rhona to the ground.

The upcoming scenes find the pair playing a jovial game of truth or dare - but events take an unsettling turn after Rhona admits that her fantasy one-night stand is Cain.

Feeling hurt, Pierce later goes on to make Rhona feel guilty for what she's said. But viewers can expect Rhona to be left shaken after Pierce makes a misguided approach and ends up holding her against the floor.

The distressing moment comes just a few weeks after Pierce was seen forcing himself on Rhona despite her protestations that she wasn't in the mood.

Will this latest encounter be enough to convince Rhona that all is not right in her relationship with Pierce?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.