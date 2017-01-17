EastEnders looks set to feature an explosive stunt in next week's episodes as disaster hits Albert Square.

Show bosses are currently remaining tight-lipped about the nature of the drama, but fans can expect the neighbourhood to be thrown into chaos following the incident.

The residents of Walford will be seen rallying together to help those in need, but it soon becomes apparent that the situation is worse than first thought.

How will everyone deal with the fallout and what happens when tensions start to run high between loved ones? And will everyone make it through alive? All very mysterious! But expect the truth to be revealed when EastEnders broadcasts the catastrophe on Monday 23 January.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

