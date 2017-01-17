We always knew Star Wars hero Chewbacca had a bit of a dark side but we never thought we’d see him fully embrace it – until now, that is.

Rumour had long told of a mysterious deleted Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens scene, in which the wookie ripped off Jakku trader Unkar Plutt’s arm.

And now, well, someone’s proven that the legends are true by uploading the deleted scene to YouTube.

Die hard fans of the franchise will know that the scene pays homage to the original trilogy, which featured not only a warning from Han Solo that Chewie would have no trouble pulling C-3P0’s arm off if he didn't "let the Wookie win", but also a few severed limbs of its own.

Here's looking at YOU Obi-Wan Kenobi, and of course, Luke Skywalker.

Will Chewie’s dark side re-emerge in Episode VIII? We’ll have to wait until December to find out.