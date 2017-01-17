Celebrity Big Brother dealt a cruel blow on Friday night's first eviction, kicking out both Angie Best and Austin Armacost.
Double evictions are common, so that wasn't the cruel bit. No, the worst bit was surprise evictee Austin didn't even get a montage of his show highlights – because Channel 5 hadn't made one.
Earlier in the night, Angie Best had become the first housemate to leave following the public vote. But then host Emma Willis revealed the twist: the remaining housemates had to write down who they thought was the dullest housemate. Austin's name came out top, and he had to go.
After being interviewed by Willis about his time in the house, she prepared to throw to Austin's show highlights.
"Here are your best bits," she said, before checking herself. "Oh no we haven't got any best bits! Oh no Austin, I'm so sorry!"
It was the final blow – and fans were furious.
"Most awkward", "most awful" – with three new housemates entering CBB, we always knew there was going to be a cull. But was Friday night just a farce?
As for Austin? Well, he's looking on the bright side... kind of.
