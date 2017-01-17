Stories of heartbreak are not uncommon on dating shows, but one woman’s experience of loss especially shocked First Dates Hotel viewers last night.

Opening up during her date with singleton Dave, Julie revealed that her husband was shot and killed in front of her while on holiday in south-east Asia.

“We were backpacking in the Philippines and we got accosted and he got shot,” she explained.

“We were in quite an isolated place and unfortunately we were accosted and held up at gunpoint and for whatever reason, I don’t know why, they decided to shoot him.

"I witnessed everything obviously, but it's not a memory, it's just a black space. The next thing I know is someone helping me, and he’s gone," she said.

Viewers were shocked and heartbroken over Julie’s story…

#FirstDatesHotel is breaking my heart 💔 please be happy again Julie! — Kristen Hobden (@Kristenhobnob) January 16, 2017

So so sad what happened to Julie's first husband 😪 #FirstDatesHotel @FirstDates — Maya Simone (@mayasphere) January 16, 2017

@FirstDates what are you doing to me 😢😢😢😢😢 this is so sad that poor couple 😢 — Georgievingne (@Giffendulum) January 16, 2017

It appears that Julie didn’t quite feel the spark with Dave, but they’ve decided to be friends.

First Dates Hotel continues next Monday at 10pm on Channel 4