Remember Victoria, ITV’s Sunday night behemoth with Jenna Coleman? Well, it’s now referred to as PBS’s Victoria across the pond after the US network recently started airing the royal drama. And the plush period show has gone down a treat for one main (very familiar) reason: Lord Melbourne.

With what future historians will refer to as the ‘Rufus Sewell dreamboat effect’, just like in the UK, the actor’s portrayal of Queen Victoria’s closest confidant has melted the hearts of our American cousins.

Rufus Sewell as Lord Melbourne is the perfect romantic hero 😍😍😍#VictoriaPBS — Erika Tsang (@ErikaTsang) January 16, 2017

Every world leader needs a Lord Melbourne. #VictoriaPBS — Thea Mosby (@Neener86) January 16, 2017

@FredrikSewell Rufus Sewell? You have bewitched me body & soul. Brilliant as Lord Melbourne 👑 #VictoriaPBS https://t.co/NifABfVUu5 — Sabrina (@loveSueP) January 16, 2017

I hate to disappoint, but real-life Melbourne did NOT look like Rufus Sewell. Sigh. I'm okay with watching Rufus instead. #VictoriaPBS — Ella Kay (@courtjeweller) January 16, 2017

The miracle of TV: Lord Melbourne as hottie. #VictoriaPBS — talexander (@talexander) January 16, 2017

Even though some can’t shake off the image of Sewell as the ruthless Obergruppenführer John Smith from The Man in The High Castle…

Binging #VictoriaPBS and Man In The High Castle together is a bad idea. I keep thinking Lord Melbourne is a Nazi. — Michael Vivendum (@MichaeltheG1) January 16, 2017

...Many more had absolutely no problem fawning over dishy Lord M.

Excuse me while I drool over Lord Melbourne. 🤤 #VictoriaPBS — Beverly Thorne 📎 (@thorne_beverly) January 16, 2017

Ok ok. This was good, I’ll keep watching. Rufus Sewell remains bae. #Victoria #VictoriaPBS — Master Mo Kenobi (@BookDreamer01) January 16, 2017

Victoria is expected to return to ITV this autumn

