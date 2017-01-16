Remember Victoria, ITV’s Sunday night behemoth with Jenna Coleman? Well, it’s now referred to as PBS’s Victoria across the pond after the US network recently started airing the royal drama. And the plush period show has gone down a treat for one main (very familiar) reason: Lord Melbourne.
With what future historians will refer to as the ‘Rufus Sewell dreamboat effect’, just like in the UK, the actor’s portrayal of Queen Victoria’s closest confidant has melted the hearts of our American cousins.
Even though some can’t shake off the image of Sewell as the ruthless Obergruppenführer John Smith from The Man in The High Castle…
...Many more had absolutely no problem fawning over dishy Lord M.
Victoria is expected to return to ITV this autumn