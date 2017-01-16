The name’s Hardy. Tom Hardy. And he’s just got a lot of James Bond fans shaken and stirred with a recent interview.

No, he hasn’t outright said he will be the next 007, but the Taboo actor doesn’t want to put himself out of the running. When asked by The Daily Beast if he’d like to play Bond, Hardy gave a VERY diplomatic answer:

“You know, there’s a saying amongst us in the fraternity of acting, and in the fellowship of my peer group, that if you talk about it you’re automatically out of the race. So I can’t possibly comment on that one! If I mention it, it’s gone.”

So, there’s every chance the Mad Max actor could become Daniel Craig’s successor – especially if Interstellar/Dark Knight director Chris Nolan helms the project:

“Chris Nolan, what a fantastic director for a Bond movie. Because Daniel [Craig] is so good, and what [Sam] Mendes and Barbara [Broccoli] have done has been so impressive, that it would be a very hard reimagination to follow after.

“I wonder what the next instalment of that franchise would become, and I think when you mention someone like Christopher Nolan, that’s a very powerful figure to bring into that world who could bring something new and create something profound—again.”

So, could the Dark Knight Rises director and villain reunite on the set of Bond 25? And will the Inception visionary see Bond bulking up to Bane size? If so, we’re going to need a bigger tux.