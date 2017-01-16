I am fortunate to be employed as an interested idiot, something I have spent most of my life being, whether on air or not.

The problem with humans is our belief that it is a weakness to reveal your ignorance, but if you aren’t prepared to wear your ignorance on your sleeve, then you miss out on the chances to learn more. Even Professor Brian Cox’s brain does not contain all information.

It is one of my great delights to see him say, “Hmmm, I don’t know” and then setting about trying to work out an answer. We once spent a great deal of time working out why the base of a slinky spring being dropped to the floor does not seem to “obey gravity” until the stretched spring above has gathered together.

The products of scientifically imaginative minds are all around our homes. We’ve become blasé about rapid change. Imagining a world where you had to walk to a television to switch to one of the other two channels while your youngest child hung out of the window with a portable TV aerial, trying to rid Brideshead Revisited of the perpetual snow of signal interference, is a memory for museums. It will be placed between the jawbone of an ox and a wooden threshing machine.

The phone is no longer a bakelite weight attached to the wall in the draughtiest corner of the house; you can roam as you babble. We curse the taps if the water takes more than five seconds to be scalding and berate our unfettered phone if it loses a signal 500 feet under the ground in a lead lined tunnel. And how many of you still use a mangle?

As a child, I was interested in science, but thought that to understand electricity, it was best to experiment by sticking a metal pin into a plug socket. It hurt, and so I turned to the arts instead.

By a series of coincidences and a modicum of chance, I’m now fortunate to spend much of my time working with people with minds immeasurably superior to my own. In a decade or more of working with scientists, the sky above me, the ground beneath me and mundane domestic objects around me have become enriched by discovering what lies behind the surface appearance.

Even television interference is glamorised when you discover that, not long ago, you could tune into the birth of the universe whenever you wanted. One per cent of the interference of the analogue old days was the product of cosmic microwave background radiation. Now digital has robbed us of this arcane joy.

The everyday act of making coffee and sitting down to check your emails combines entropy, an idea that leads to the heat death of the universe, and quantum mechanics, a theory best known for enigmatic boxes containing decaying particles and cats that are both dead and alive.

I must be careful when writing about Schrödinger’s infamous cat, as the last time I did, I received a minor barrage of fury from people who had presumed the experiment was a physical reality, not a thought experiment. Even when I explained, I received further fury from one man: “So foreign scientists are paid millions to think about dead cats, typical of the European Union.”

For those of us who are not scientists, the start of a cup of coffee is a mug, a teaspoon and some granules, but for physicists, it starts with the statement, “Let M be the mass of coffee”, followed by working out the heat capacity of the cream that might be added.

For them, this is a place of entropy observation. Entropy is a measure of disorder. The universe was once so tightly packed together you wouldn’t notice if the whole thing was stuck under your fingernail. As it has expanded, it has become increasingly disordered.

When the physicist pours the cream into her coffee, at first it has low entropy; as it becomes one with the coffee, the entropy increases. So sitting in front of an old telly with a hot beverage, you can combine observing the beginning of our universe with contemplating the end.

People moan that the future doesn’t look as it did when drawn by the artists of Eagle comics, but the lack of food pills and flying cars is surely made up for by the lasers that enhance our viewing and listening pleasure.

Through nothing more than a series of indentations, a pattern of zeroes and noughts becomes the Shostakovich or Little Mix you’re listening to. Ponder how full of valves your house would have to be if they hadn’t been replaced by transistors. For the vacuum tube to be replaced by the significantly smaller and far sturdier transistor requires quantum mechanics.

At this point, if I were qualified, I would describe how the flow of electrons is helped or hindered by use of a transistor, and its importance in decoding all the information that you thrive on and fight with every minute of your interactive, multimedia day.

Sadly, when it comes to the flow of electrons, I’m not as far away from my “sticking a pin into a plug socket” phase as I might have hoped. Even if we do not fully understand the objects that surround us on a daily basis, it seems to me to be important to know that they do not just exist by chance or good fortune, but through thought, experiment and scrupulous endeavour. I’m able to make toast only by standing on the shoulders of giants.

You don’t have to look through a telescope to contemplate the wonder of the universe, it’s lurking by your kettle, too.

