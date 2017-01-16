Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage will be the first subject of a new series of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, in an interview that Morgan promises will divide viewers.

Since Farage stood down as UKIP leader to "get his life back" last July, this interview will be one of the activities keeping him busy, along with his visits to best buddy Donald Trump and his new show on LBC Radio.

Morgan will be asking Farage about his numerous brushes with death, including a road traffic accident when he was aged 21, his battle with testicular cancer a year later, and surviving a plane crash in 2010.

The Good Morning Britain presenter will also question Farage about his two marriages, his close friendship with the US president-elect, and how his life has changed since winning his campaign for Brexit.

Morgan anticipates that the interview will polarise viewers:

Judging by the instant, insane reaction to news that Nigel Farage is doing Life Stories, this is going to be a huge TV event... 👊👊 pic.twitter.com/CZmbitxo7l — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 15, 2017

I confidently predict 52% of viewers will declare my @Nigel_Farage #LifeStories show 'best TV ever' & 48% 'worst TV ever.' pic.twitter.com/9oFJchrx8T — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 15, 2017

Morgan said: “Love him or hate him, he’s never boring and he’s promised to answer any questions I throw at him.

“I am expecting a very lively, news-making encounter, with no prisoners taken on either side.”

In what will be the 14th series of Life Stories, Morgan will also interview Boy George, actor Nigel Havers and the last surviving Bee Gee, Barry Gibb.

Note the absence of women from the line up.

Piers Morgan's Life Stories with launch with the Nigel Farage interview on 3 February

