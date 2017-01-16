A life-size bronze statue of the late Cilla Black has been unveiled outside Liverpool's Cavern Club as the venue celebrates its 60th anniversary.

The memorial, commissioned by her three sons Robert, Ben and Jack, is situated outside the club that launched her career – as well as that of The Beatles – showing a young Cilla performing one of her early songs.

The 1960s singing star and host of shows such as Blind Date and Surprise Surprise, initially worked as a cloakroom attendant at the club before taking to the stage herself.

The local-made sculpture shows Cilla wearing a 1960s dress covered in small motifs that reference her life.

Cilla's three sons Robert, Ben and Jack pose in front of her statue

When revealing the statue, Robert Willis said his mother, who died in 2015 following a fall in her Spanish villa, "never really appreciated getting old but now she will be forever young".