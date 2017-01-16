Forget the naysayers, this year is going to be great — for TV, at least. Take BBC Drama, who have just unveiled an epic trailer showcasing what lies ahead for 2017.

Beginning with a look back at the best of 2016, including The Night Manager and War & Peace, the good stuff kicks in at around a minute past, with us being treated to snippets of Doctor Foster series two and series four Line of Duty, including a first look at the latter's leading lady, Westworld's Thandie Newton.

In terms of new drama, we also get a preview of university-based thriller Clique, which comes from Skins writer Jess Brittain, and has been described as "a seductive, intense drama about friendship tested to extremes".

Elsewhere, Sheridan Smith follows her role in ITV's Cilla with Shannon Matthews drama The Moorside; Nicole Kidman brings star power to Top of the Lake; and new alternative history drama SS-GB sees Sam Riley and Kate Bosworth fight Nazis on British shores.

Also included is a look at Emily Watson in Apple Tree Yard, which premieres on BBC1 this Sunday.

All great stuff to watch while we wait out the nuclear winter.