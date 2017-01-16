Over the weekend, we reported how viewers were frustrated that Netflix's autoplay feature automatically skips over the theme song for A Series of Unfortunate Events.

The theme son changes throughout the series, so to skip over the opening credits means you're basically missing part part of the story of Unfortunate Events. Not a good idea.

i hate when Netflix tries to skip the theme song for a series of unfortunate events like that thing gets me so hyped please don't skip it — ciara (@turnmeintogoo) January 15, 2017

Well, good news, because Netflix are listening, and confirm to RadioTimes.com that they have fixed the issue.

Now, we're told, when the streaming service automatically loads up the next episode, it will not skip any of the episode.

"The autoplay has been corrected and will now start with the opening credits," a spokesperson told RadioTimes.com

Let us know if you still have problems. And, if you still want to switch off autoplay for good, click here.