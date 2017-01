Here’s something for all those people who normally listen to Donald Trump's speeches to the accompaniment of a massive internal sigh: somebody’s thrown an accordion into the president-elect's speeches.

And not just in the background – thanks to the wonders of digital editing, Trump has an accordion glued to his completely-normal-why-do-you-even-ask-sized hands in this video of one of his public appearances.

Life Accordion To Trump pic.twitter.com/srw44SKbfL — Huw Parkinson (@rabbitandcoffee) January 13, 2017

In case you forgot, Donald Trump's inauguration takes place at 5pm GMT this Friday.