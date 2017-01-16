Not sure what to watch after the end of Sherlock? Can't decide whether Netflix or Amazon is worth the money? Radio Times has brought together a guide to the 100 best shows available on demand right now, free in this week's issue.

The magazine includes 100 great shows available to watch online, from period dramas to groundbreaking comedies, foreign thrillers to British classics.

It's not just about on demand exclusives like The Crown and A Series of Unfortunate Events. The back catalogue of TV available online is growing all the time, and we've picked out some of the best series from TV past available to watch now.

The new issue also includes a full guide to all the major on demand services, from the free shows available on iPlayer and All4 to subscription services including Sky on Demand and Amazon Prime.

"If there was ever a Hollywood coronation to show that television has changed, it was this year's Golden Globes," says Radio Times editor Ben Preston. "The Crown – which can only be seen on Netflix – was a victory for British drama and proof that we are living in a golden age of television. Now we can watch what we like, where we like and when we like."

The first 50 shows are published this week, with Part 2 available in next week's magazine. Pick up a copy from Tuesday 17 January 2017, or download Radio Times via the App Store.