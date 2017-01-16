Know a non-stop storytelling child? It’s a good day for them: Chris Evans has just launched BBC Radio 2's annual 500 Words short story competition.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will return to judge the competition launched by the by Radio 2 breakfast show and ex-Top Gear host.

Joining her on the judging panel are authors Charlie Higson, Malorie Blackman Frank Cottrell-Boyce and Francesca Simon. They’ll have to pick out a bronze, silver and winning gold story from each of the two age categories (five to nine and 10 to 13).

The prize-winning stories will be announced at the Tower of London on 16th June and read out by "superstar narrators", which have included Julie Walters, Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston.

Lewis Carnie, acting controller of BBC Radio 2, said: "From 30,000 entries when it first launched in 2011 to over 123,000 in 2016, I'm so proud that Radio 2 is able to inspire so many children to get involved, writing their fabulous stories."

So, if you’ve got somebody in mind then tell them to get writing pronto: the closing date for entries is 7pm on February 23rd. They can submit their entry here.

Good luck!