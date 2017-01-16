So, after a battle of deduction between the Holmes brothers and their new-to-screen sister, Eurus, series four of Sherlock reached an explosive conclusion last night.

And some fans were very quick to state that the episode’s psych-thriller maze in Sherrinford prison made for the best Sherlock yet...

If #TheFinalProblem was a film I'd give it the best film award. Because this is, undoubtedly, the pinnacle of #Sherlock.



I have no words. — The Mad Bard (@RafiMrGreen16) January 16, 2017

Although many were simply too fragile to say anything after riding that emotional roller-coaster...

me after the final problem #sherlock pic.twitter.com/yhRF0bnk1B — ayç the shipper (@mudbloodsowhat) January 15, 2017

Why? Well, firstly, the Baker Street super-sleuth tugged heartstrings by declaring to Mycroft that John Watson was now part of the family.

Mycroft: "This is a private matter"



Sherlock: "John stays"



Mycroft: "This is family"



Sherlock: "THAT'S WHY HE STAYS" ❤️ #Sherlock pic.twitter.com/tbuIdhT3pK — meg | SHERLOCK (@bennyfreebatch) January 15, 2017

MYCROFT SAYING THIS IS FAMILY AND SHERLOCK GETTING ANGRY AND TELLING HIM THAT THAT IS WHY JOHN WATSON IS STAYING I SCREAMED #Sherlock — meg | SHERLOCK (@bennyfreebatch) January 15, 2017

"John stays."

"This is family."

"That's why he stays!"



Excuse me while I curl up in a corner and cry for the rest of my life. #Sherlock — (sucks to be) Effe (@Underdog__x) January 16, 2017

But that was only just before an outpouring of love for fan favourite Mrs Hudson, who we saw hovering up her (about to be blown-up) flat to an Iron Maiden soundtrack.

I know the #Sherlock fandom is divided over that last ep., but there's one thing we can agree on. Mrs. Hudson needs her own spin off. — Liti (@phantomshadow27) January 16, 2017

Remember when Mrs. Hudson was vacuuming to Iron Maiden? Ah, those were the days. #Sherlock — Jane Doe (@xxSkyeHighxx) January 15, 2017

However, smiles were soon wiped off fans’ faces when the episode introduced us to Sherrinford security complex where inmate-turned-governor Eurus Holmes held Sherlock, Mycroft and Watson in a labyrinth of horrors.

Sherrinford is basically Azkaban and Arkham Asylum wrapped up in one, then. #Sherlock #SherlockReacts — Kimberly (@ehs06702) January 16, 2017

😣😱 How the hell did Eurus manage to gain control of the entire Sherrinford facility? She makes Mycroft seem much less complex? #Sherlock — Essy (@starlight131618) January 16, 2017

Channel 4 took Bake Off, so now the BBC have taken #TheCrystalMaze apparently.#Sherlock — Huw Fullerton (@HuwieMcChewie) January 15, 2017

And this led to a particularly brutal set-up whereby Molly Hooper was (seemingly) almost blown up. Which apparently viewers would have never forgiven show writers Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat for doing.

Killing off Molly Hooper would have been worse than Brexit and Trump combined #Sherlock — Matthew Solly (@MattSolly) January 15, 2017

Fans were also brought close to the edge after Mycroft almost sacrificed his life to save Watson…

I cried at the fact Mycroft was willing to give up his life so that Sherlock wouldn't loose another best friend.#Sherlock #SherlockReacts — Katie (@lokitheassguard) January 15, 2017

I didn't know I had emotions for Mycroft #sherlock — Bethany (@AllonsyWhovian_) January 15, 2017

But amidst the doom and gloom, viewers were ecstatic at the return of Andrew Scott’s villainous Jim Moriarty.

And the award for the best entrance in tv history goes to... #Sherlock #thekingisback pic.twitter.com/w0AWFunYrG — BakerStBoys spoilers (@pat221b) January 15, 2017

Although many were annoyed this was only in a flashback…

When Jim Moriarty came back but then it said "Christmas Day, Five years ago" #sherlock pic.twitter.com/VIOYiDR3RB — daisy (@sighd2isy) January 16, 2017

But all was okay because there was more than enough evil to go around with Sian Brooke’s Eurus who earned heaps of praise from fans over the course of the episode.

#SianBrooke, incredible performance in #Sherlock. A great study of the human mind's potential when there's conflict between logic & emotion. — Aidan Valentine (@Aidanv89av) January 15, 2017

However, for some, it wasn’t enough to redeem the complicated episode…

Steven Moffat spends too much time trying to be too clever for his own good. The problems he had with doctor who are the same here #Sherlock — Michael Lennon (@Soz_abar_me) January 15, 2017

In fact, there were some VERY confused tweeters watching the finale's plot twists…

#Sherlock #bbc it's not clever TV just to make it so confusing it means nothing makes sense nor can be followed Not impressed — MARK JOHNSON (@johnno663) January 15, 2017

Not sure about this latest series of #Sherlock I have no idea what's going on! What happened to solving crimes?? #Confused — Kerri Dawdry (@kerri_epps) January 15, 2017

What just happened that made 0 sense #Sherlock — Grace (@gmountjoy1) January 15, 2017

How could you replace the memory of a person with a dog... That makes no sense #Sherlock — bpd shrek (@dovah_girl) January 15, 2017

Although there was a whole other side of Twitter that just wanted to see more Sherlock (which they might have to wait a while for).

IF Y'ALL DONT GIVE US A SEASON 5 WE ARE ACTUALLY GOING TO HAVE A "FINAL PROBLEM" #Sherlock pic.twitter.com/9oIf0mlGrd — Pia π (@cannolicorleone) January 16, 2017

I owe you so much, but, please, there’s just one more thing, one more thing, one more miracle, #Sherlock, for me. Don’t. Be. Over. — Brad Hurst (@verbalfilth) January 16, 2017