Jennifer Hudson, J-Hud, the best ever coach on The Voice UK: whatever you want to call her, she’s on the lookout for a winner.

And with her Grammy-winning star power, she’ll be hoping to put together her own team of breakout artists ahead the live shows.

Here are all the acts on #TeamJHud so far...

Diamond, 18

Age: 18

From: Romford:

Blind audition song: ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ by Alicia Keys

McDonald’s Worker Diamond shone brightly after performing the Alicia Keys cover. J-Hud, will.i.am and Gavin Rossdale all turned, but an impromptu singing lesson with Hudson ensured Diamond joined her team.

Mo Adeniran

Age: 21

From: Warrington

Blind audition song: ‘Iron Sky’ by Paolo Nutini

The second four-chair turn of the ITV series, Mo opted to join Team Jennifer. He got through the audition stage with his best friend and housemate Max Vickers, who joined Team Gavin.

Georgie Braggins

Age: 21

From: Hertford

Blind audition song: Every time We Say Goodbye (Ella Fitzgerald)

Georgie’s blind audition brought something relatively unusual to The Voice: a knockout jazz singer. Her delicate Ella Fitzgerald cover caught the ears of both Jennifer and Gavin, but after revealing she spent her spare time winding down in jazz clubs, J-Hud won over Georgie.

Jamie Miller

Age: 19

From: Cardiff

Blind audition song: Let It Go (James Bay)

Receiving a standing ovation after only a few notes, all of Miller’s soft yet strong vocal set was on display in his blind audition. Gavin turned after only a few seconds, closely followed by Jennifer, who convinced a teary-eyed Jamie (and his stage-invading parents) to join Team Hudson.