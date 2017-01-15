Sir Tom Jones broke into an 'impromptu' rendition of Great Balls of Fire on The Voice UK last night, proving to viewers exactly why ITV brought him back as a coach.

Standing up in his chair, the 74-year-old rolled into the Jerry Lee Lewis classic, responding to fellow coach will.i.am's plea for contestants to bring that "Fi-yah".

Watch coach Tom prove he's still got it below.

Viewers, quite rightly, were blown away by the Welsh legend's vocal talents.

Working on my laptop, but did literally turn in my chair to witness Tom Jones singing. #TheVoiceUK — David Brown (@MrDavidEBrown) January 14, 2017

In fact, a little part of people wondered whether it was worth listening to all these other wannabes in the first place.

Let's just have Sir Tom Jones singing for the rest of the show 🙏 #TheVoiceUK — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) January 14, 2017

Because when The Voice is sat right there in front of you, what more do you need?

Goodness gracious great balls of fire.🔥Tom is the man. 💕Yeeeeah. #thevoiceuk — Kelly Florentia (@kellyflorentia) January 14, 2017

Im loving the fact that Sir Tom Jones ( @RealSirTomJones ) is back definitely missed him last year #TheVoice #TheVoiceUK — lauren (@MissLozboz101) January 14, 2017

