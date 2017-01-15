Sherlock's series four finale The Final Problem has been uploaded illegally online ahead of its broadcast this Sunday, creators admit.

The makers of the BBC1 series are urging viewers not to share the online version or spoil the third and final episode for others, although that hasn't stopped some users on Twitter sharing images with the #Sherlock hashtag.

Executive producer Sue Vertue said on Twitter, "Russian version of Sherlock TFP [The Final Problem] has been illegally uploaded.Please don't share it. You've done so well keeping it spoiler free. Nearly there."

A post on the official Sherlock Facebook page also confirmed the news, urging fans to #KeepMeSpoilerFree.

To be honest, given the number of potential spoilers on Twitter, Tumblr and other social media platforms, this writer would go further and suggest you avoid all the usual Sherlock hashtags until after the episode.

Although, given that we can only warn about the leak via social media in the first place, we're all in a bit of a Catch-22 until tonight, aren't we?

Advice? Pop straight back to RadioTimes.com/Sherlock right after the episode. We can all talk about it in happy freedom then.