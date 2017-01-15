Gary Barlow’s hunt for the stars of his new musical theatre show is on, but who’s made it through to Round 2 of Let It Shine so far?

Week One

Clinton Elvis

Sang: (Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher - Jackie Wilson

Score: 16 stars of a possible 20

Sang: New York New York - Frank Sinatra

Score: 18 stars of a possible 20

Sang: Uptown Funk - Bruno Mars

Score: 17 stars of a possible 20

Tyler Jack Smith

Sang: You Are So Beautiful - Joe Cocker

Score: 17 stars of a possible 20

Sang: Say Something - A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera

Score: 20 stars of a possible 20

Nick Carsberg

Sang: Dance With Me Tonight by Olly Murs

Score: 16 stars of a possible 20

Jason Brock

Sang: Run To You – Whitney Houston

Score: 20 stars of a possible 20

Week Two

Jonathan 'Jonnie' Halliwell - 20 stars

Dylan Reid - 16 stars

Keith Branic - 15 stars

Ciaran O'Brien - 15 stars

Craig Webb - 18 stars

Damien Kivlehan - 16 stars

Curtis T Johns - 19 stars

Julius Wright - 16 stars

Jamie Corner - 17 stars

Huw Roberts - 16 stars

Harry Neale - 16 stars