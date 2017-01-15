Gary Barlow’s hunt for the stars of his new musical theatre show is on, but who’s made it through to Round 2 of Let It Shine so far?
Week One
Clinton Elvis
Sang: (Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher - Jackie Wilson
Score: 16 stars of a possible 20
Sang: New York New York - Frank Sinatra
Score: 18 stars of a possible 20
Sang: Uptown Funk - Bruno Mars
Score: 17 stars of a possible 20 Tyler Jack Smith
Sang: You Are So Beautiful - Joe Cocker
Score: 17 stars of a possible 20
Sang: Say Something - A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera
Score: 20 stars of a possible 20 Nick Carsberg
Sang: Dance With Me Tonight by Olly Murs
Score: 16 stars of a possible 20 Jason Brock
Sang: Run To You – Whitney Houston
Score: 20 stars of a possible 20
Week Two
Jonathan 'Jonnie' Halliwell - 20 stars
VIDEO
Dylan Reid - 16 stars
VIDEO
Keith Branic - 15 stars
VIDEO
Ciaran O'Brien - 15 stars
VIDEO
Craig Webb - 18 stars
VIDEO
Damien Kivlehan - 16 stars
VIDEO
Curtis T Johns - 19 stars
VIDEO
Julius Wright - 16 stars
VIDEO
Jamie Corner - 17 stars
VIDEO
Huw Roberts - 16 stars
VIDEO
Harry Neale - 16 stars
VIDEO