Debbie Dingle will be blasting back onto Emmerdale later this month, bringing chaos in her wake.

Actress Charley Webb has been away from the ITV soap for a year on maternity leave, but fans can expect Debbie to resurface in scenes to be shown on Tuesday 24 January.

As ever, Debbie is in hot water and needs help - but will dad Cain (Jeff Hordley) be able to get her out of her latest scrape?

Speaking recently about all the upcoming drama, show boss Iain MacLeod said recently: "You'll see Debbie arriving into the show with a massive story chasing after her.

"She's slap bang in the middle of a Dingle caper and just when you think you can't catch your breath, there's a surprise twist at the end which is desperately sad and will trigger a massive new story for her for the next 12 to 18 months."

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.