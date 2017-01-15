Could the atmosphere of Albert Square be about to irrevocably change? It certainly looks that way, what with an upcoming episode of EastEnders seeing Martin discover that the Bridge Street market could be moved elsewhere.

As the stall holders seek official word, it's left to Carmel to explain that while the rumours are true, the move is only in the planning stages.

Deciding to make a protest, Martin opts to go on strike, once again clashing with Carmel in the process. It's left to Kush to try and calm an already incendiary situation - but will he only end up making matters worse?

Find out when EastEnders airs these scenes on Monday 23 January.

