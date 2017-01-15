David Bowie has been nominated for two posthumous Brit Awards in this year's big music bash.
The artist is up for best British male and best album, for his final record Blackstar, in the 2017 Brit Awards. US singer Leonard Cohen, who also died last year, is up for best international male artist.
Elsewhere in the Brit Awards nominations list, grime artist Skepta tops the charts with three nominations, for best British male solo artist, British breakthrough act and Album of the Year.
X Factor winners Little Mix have also picked up three nominations: their track ‘Shout Out To My Ex’ is up for best British single, their song ‘Hair’ has a nomination for British Artist Video of the Year, and they're also nominated for best British group of 2017.
Beyoncé and her sister Solange will go head-to-head in the international female solo artist of the year, alongside Rihanna, Sia and Christine and the Queens.
Check out the full nominations list below.
Brit Awards 2017 nominations list
BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST
Craig David
David Bowie
Kano
Michael Kiwanuka
Skepta
BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
Anohni
Ellie Goulding
Emeli Sandé
Lianne La Havas
Nao
BRITISH GROUP
The 1975
Bastille
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
Radiohead
BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT
Anne-Marie
Blossoms
Rag’n’Bone Man
Skepta
Stormzy
CRITICS’ CHOICE
Winner Rag’n’Bone Man
Anne-Marie
Dua Lipa
BRITISH SINGLE
Alan Walker – Faded
Calum Scott – Dancing On My Own
Calvin Harris Ft Rihanna – This Is What You Came For
Clean Bandit Ft Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye
Coldplay – Hymn For The Weekend
James Arthur – Say You Won't Let Go
Jonas Blue Ft Dakota – Fast Car
Little Mix – Shout Out To My Ex
Tinie Tempah Ft Zara Larsson – Girls Like
Zayn – Pillowtalk
BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR
The 1975 – I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it
David Bowie – Blackstar
Kano – Made In The Manor
Michael Kiwanuka – Love & Hate
Skepta – Konnichiwa
BRITISH ARTIST VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Adele –Send My Love (To Your New Lover)
Calvin Harris Ft Rihanna – This Is What You Came For
Clean Bandit Ft Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye
Coldplay – Hymn For The Weekend
James Arthur – Say You Won't Let Go
Jonas Blue Ft Dakota – Fast Car
Little Mix Ft Sean Paul – Hair
One Direction – History
Tinie Tempah Ft Zara Larsson – Girls Like
Zayn – Pillowtalk
INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST
Bon Iver
Bruno Mars
Drake
Leonard Cohen
The Weeknd
INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
Beyoncé
Christine and the Queens
Rihanna
Sia
Solange
INTERNATIONAL GROUP
A Tribe Called Quest
Drake & Future
Kings of Leon
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
Twenty One Pilots