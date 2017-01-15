EastEnders star Jonny Labey and his girlfriend Chrissy Brooke have earned a standing ovation from the judges – and the highest score on Dance Dance Dance so far – with a jaw-dropping version of Cheryl Cole's Parachute music video.

The performance was packed with lifts, battements and dramatic leaps, and earned a score of 28 out of 30, bringing Jonny and Chrissy to the top of the leader board for the second week in a row with a total score of 52.

Diversity star Ashley Banjo, who has signed up as a judge on the ITV show, told the couple: "That was by far the most difficult thing we've seen in this competition. That was absolutely incredible."

The original music video was released in January 2010 and featured a sultry Cheryl dancing with Dancing With The Stars professional Derek Hough.

Lyrics include: "Baby, if I've got you / I don't need a parachute / You're gonna catch me / You're gonna catch if I fall / Down, down, down."

Languishing towards the bottom of the leaderboard are Towie star Jessica Wright with her partner Duane Lamonte (46.5 points), and Emmerdale star Fiona Wade with her friend Ronnie Del Barrio (46 points).

They will be at risk next week if they don't up their game, as the couple at the bottom of the leaderboard in week three will be eliminated.

Dance Dance Dance airs at 6.30pm on Sundays on ITV