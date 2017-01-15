Coronation Street has hinted that Michelle could seek solace in the arms of another Weatherfield regular following the death of her son Ruairi.

Upcoming episodes of the ITV soap will see the baby trauma take its toll on Michelle and Steve's marriage as they struggle to come to terms with their loss.

Over lunch at the Bistro, Michelle will be seen hitting the bottle hard and doesn't take well to Steve's request for her to slow down.

As her grief spirals out of control, a public meltdown finds Michelle storming out of the restaurant and heading into the night on her own.

Dealing with his own grief - and the guilt of knowing that Leanne is carrying his unborn child - Steve is at his wits' end. But can he and Michelle come together and find a way through the pain? Or will Michelle end up looking elsewhere for comfort?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.