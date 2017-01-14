Name: Stacy Francis

Age: 47

What is Stacy Francis famous for?

Stacy Francis competed in The X Factor USA, and also had a falling-out with Whitney Houston just before she died – coincidentally involving fellow CBB housemate Ray J.

Who is Stacy Francis?

Having hit moderate fame in the 90s with her band Ex Girlfriend, Stacy made a comeback in 2011 when she auditioned for the first season of The X Factor USA, performing Aretha Franklin's (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman. She made it through Boot Camp and to judges' houses with Nicole Scherzinger, but was eliminated in week four. Her singles include 2012's I Am the Change and 2015's I Still Believe.

But Celebrity Big Brother producers have likely included her as a housemate to see what happens when they put Stacy and Ray J together. It all comes back to an incident shortly before Whitney Houston's death.

Stacy was allegedly at a party to perform an Etta James tribute – and while she was there she spent the evening with Whitney. Everything was reportedly friendly, but the I Will Always Love You singer apparently suddenly turned on her. Ray J, who was rumoured to be Whitney's lover, reportedly tried to defend Stacy and the whole thing blew up into an altercation.

Put Ray J and Stacy together in a house, train the cameras on them and the subject will surely come up...