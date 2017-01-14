Name: Dannii Minogue

Age: 45

Twitter: @DanniiMinogue

Best known for: Being an all-round singing, dancing and acting Aussie triple threat, an X Factor judge, Home and Away star and Kylie Minogue’s sister

Bio: Minogue rose to fame in 1980s Australia after appearing on Young Talent Time with Tina Arena and popping up on Home and Away. She launched a singing career in the early 1990s and got off to a strong start with hits like Love and Kisses, Jump to the Beat, Baby Love and This Is It.

But her success was brief and Minogue soon opted to take to the musical theatre stage instead, appearing in Grease and Notre Dame De Paris to name but a few.

With a few awards under her belt she made a brief return to the music industry as a dance artist with All I Wanna Do in the late 1990s, before releasing Who Do You Love Now? in 2001.

She’s probably one of X Factor’s most successful mentors, having won the show twice with Leon Jackson and Matt Cardle in 2007 and 2010 respectively, before nabbing X Factor Australia glory with Aussie Eurovision entrant Dami Im in 2013.

She’s a seasoned reality TV judge thanks to stints on Australia’s Got Talent and Britain & Ireland’s Next Top Model, plus she’s got presenting credits for the likes of The Big Breakfast and Top Of The Pops too.

Oh, and she just so happens to have a rather famous sister. Her name is Kelly, or Kylie or something…