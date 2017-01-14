It's week two on The Voice UK and another fresh batch of hopeful singers will be hoping to impress the coaches with their vocal abilities alone in the blind auditions.

To get a spot in the battle rounds they'll have to catch the ears of Voice veterans Will.i.am or Tom Jones, or blow away newbie coaches Gavin Rossdale and US superstar Jennifer Hudson.

Expect the talent show to deliver more tears, more potential superstars and more heartbreak caused by that unforgiving 'no buttons pressed, no turning chairs' rule.

What time is The Voice UK on TV?

Episode one starts on Saturday 14th January at 8pm on ITV.

Like last week, with the first episode of Let It Shine beginning at 7pm on BBC1, the two shows will clash for the first 25 minutes of The Voice's broadcast.