BBC1's dark and devilish drama Taboo continues this Saturday 14th January, with Tom Hardy returning after last week's glowering debut.

New cast members Mark Gatiss, Stephen Graham, Jason Watkins and Jessie Buckley join the BBC1 series for episode two. Here's everything you need to know.

What time is Taboo episode 2 on TV tonight?

Taboo is scheduled to air at 9.15pm on BBC1.

What happened last week?

The mysterious James Delaney returned to London after hearing of his father death to claim his inheritance, including the small plot of land on the west coast of Canada known as Nootka Sound.

His return comes as an unpleasant surprise for the head of the East India Company Sir Stuart Strange, who was desperate to secure the land for the sake of the company.

Who's in the cast?

