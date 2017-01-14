ITV's Tina & Bobby tells the dramatic love story of a boy and girl who met in a London nightclub, not knowing they were destined to become football's first Posh & Becks - but what's the real story of Bobby Moore and Tina Dean's relationship?

Who was Bobby Moore?

Bobby Moore is probably one of West Ham and England’s most famous football players. Born and raised in Barking, Essex, he joined Wet Ham when he was just 15 years old. Moore went on to captain the team for 10 years and was captain of the England squad when the team won the World Cup in 1966.

Who is Tina Dean?

Tina Dean may be best known as Bobby Moore’s first wife and England’s first ‘WAG’ but she was a bright young woman with a career of her own when the pair were married. Tina was a typist for the Prudential and initially made more money than her football playing other half.

How did Tina Dean and Bobby Moore meet?

Tina and Bobby met at the Ilford Palais in Redbridge, London. She was 15 at the time and he was 17. Tina had skipped school with her cousin Jenny to head to the famous dance spot and she tells Radio Times that she wasn’t quite smitten at first sight.

“I wasn’t overly impressed at first,” she smiles. “He wasn’t quite handsome, but he was good-looking, and charm personified.”

When did Tina and Bobby get married?

The pair were married on June 30 1962 and former West Ham and Manchester United full back Noel Cantwell, was Bobby’s best man.

Tina’s father left the family when she was very young so he did not attend the ceremony, but her mother Betty was in attendance, along with Bobby’s parents Big Bob and Doss.

Did other footballers really crash their honeymoon?

Yes, they did indeed. Noel Cantwell and football manager Malcolm Allison famously joined the duo, along with their wives. It’s said that it was during the honeymoon Tina realised that she’d have to share Bobby with the world of football for the rest of his playing days.

Did Tina really give up her job when they were married?

Tina quit her secretarial work to become a housewife after they were married, but she struggled to get to grips with life at home. She sought solace in the wives of other footballs, become good plans with Judith Hurst and Kathy Peter, before falling pregnant with her first child, Roberta.

Did Bobby Moore really have cancer?

Tina was six months pregnant when Bobby was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 1964. He was only 23 and, as next of kin, it was up to her to decide whether to tell him about his diagnosis or not.

“Back then, it was a death sentence,” she says. “The very thought of cancer could affect the healing process. That word was never, ever mentioned between us in all the years we were together.”

Moore had a testicle removed and was fortunate enough to make a full recovery. He eventually returned to football, taking his place among his teammates at West Ham and on the England squad, just in time for the 1966 World Cup - a tournament that would change their lives forever.