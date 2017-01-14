In his previous series of The Voice UK, Black Eyed Peas rapper and wordsmith will.i.am has only produced one winner, 2014’s Jermain Jackman – and his debut album only reached 42 in the charts.

However, will Will’s fortunes changed? Does he have one act “better than anyone on the radio”, as he boldly claimed at the show’s launch?

Here are all the acts on #TeamWill so far…

Jason Jones

Age: 31

From: Walsall

Blind audition song: ‘Pillow Talk’ by Zayn Malik

Jason was the first ever act to appear on this series of The Voice – and he got the show off to a great start. All four coaches turned for the call-centre worker, but Jason decided to join Team Will.

The Voice UK is on 8pm every Saturday, ITV