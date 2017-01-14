Jennifer Hudson, J-Hud,
the best ever coach on The Voice UK: whatever you want to call her, she’s on the lookout for a winner.
And with her Grammy-winning star power, she’ll be hoping to put together her own team of breakout artists ahead the live shows.
Here are all the acts on
#TeamJHud so far...
Diamond, 18
Age: 18
From: Romford:
Blind audition song: ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ by Alicia Keys
McDonald’s Worker Diamond shone brightly after performing the Alicia Keys cover. J-Hud, will.i.am and Gavin Rossdale all turned, but an impromptu singing lesson with Hudson ensured Diamond joined her team.
Mo Adeniran
Age: 21
From: Warrington
Blind audition song: ‘Iron Sky’ by Paolo Nutini
The second four-chair turn of the ITV series, Mo opted to join Team Jennifer. He got through the audition stage with his best friend and housemate Max Vickers, who joined Team Gavin.