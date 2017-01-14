Jennifer Hudson, J-Hud, the best ever coach on The Voice UK: whatever you want to call her, she’s on the lookout for a winner.

And with her Grammy-winning star power, she’ll be hoping to put together her own team of breakout artists ahead the live shows.

Here are all the acts on #TeamJHud so far...

Diamond, 18

Age: 18

From: Romford:

Blind audition song: ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ by Alicia Keys

McDonald’s Worker Diamond shone brightly after performing the Alicia Keys cover. J-Hud, will.i.am and Gavin Rossdale all turned, but an impromptu singing lesson with Hudson ensured Diamond joined her team.

Mo Adeniran

Age: 21

From: Warrington

Blind audition song: ‘Iron Sky’ by Paolo Nutini

The second four-chair turn of the ITV series, Mo opted to join Team Jennifer. He got through the audition stage with his best friend and housemate Max Vickers, who joined Team Gavin.