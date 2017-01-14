Rupert Grint stars as gentleman crook Charlie in the new TV spin-off of the movie Snatch, set to air on streaming service Crackle.

The Harry Potter star can be seen in the first trailer for the new series, alongside a precocious collection of young British talent, including Skins Luke Pasqualino and Gossip Girl's Ed Westwick.

Lucien Laviscount (Scream Queens), Dougray Scott (Fear the Walking Dead), Phoebe Dynevor (The Village) and Juliet Aubrey (The Infiltrator) make up the rest of the key cast.

The series is set to launch on 16 March on the Sony-owned streaming service Crackle, currently not available in the UK.