The current series of Sherlock only started airing on New Year's Day but next week fans must begin the long, long, long wait for new material. The last episode – ominously titled The Final Problem – airs on BBC1 this Sunday and by all accounts it's a stonker.

How do we know? Well, we actually saw it on Thursday night, too. But we're keeping schtum on the details for now and focusing on the reaction of the 450 or so people who crammed into the BFI to clap eyes on Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman's series finale.

Suffice to say, they were rather blown away by the results.

As always with Sherlock, the unexpected is expected...

Was very lucky to be at the screening of #sherlock The Final Problem. So many twists and surprises I can only say 'Eeek!' Extremely loudly — Nick Cannon (@nickycafc) January 12, 2017

Tweeter @cumberbatchweb hailed it the "best episode of series 4 by far" – and considering the response to last Sunday's The Lying Detective, that's a heck of a claim.

Just out of seeing #Sherlock The Final Problem. What an episode. Best episode of series 4 by far. — Cumberbatchweb (@cumberbatchweb) January 12, 2017

Sherlockology described tension "so through the roof we're trying to pick ourselves up off the ceiling".

#Sherlock S4E3 The Final Problem: the tension is so through the roof we're trying to pick ourselves up off the ceiling. More tomorrow. — Sherlockology (@Sherlockology) January 12, 2017

Expect some serious thrills.

OMG.

Moftiss took us to a very dark and distressing place. This episode will blow you away. very very very very thrilling! #Sherlock #BFI — lichtblickpink (@lichtblickpink) January 12, 2017

The Final Problem: all the stops most definitely pulled out. #Sherlock — boydhilton (@boydhilton) January 12, 2017

And make what you will of this very special guest at last night's screening...

The Final Problem airs this Sunday at 9pm on BBC1