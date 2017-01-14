Aaron's relationship with Robert will come under threat once again in next week's Emmerdale. You can get a sneak peek look at a scene set to be shown on Thursday in which Aaron catches Robert sharing a drink with Rebecca up at Home Farm.

With Robert having told Aaron that he's at work, Aaron outright accuses his partner of making a habit of lying. And actor Danny Miller isn't one to disagree.

"Aaron doesn't completely trust Robert and I can see why. Rebecca is a threat to the relationship," the actor said recently, "and because she's a girl, she offers something very different for Robert both emotionally and sexually. That's one of the interesting things about Robert's character - there's always the chance of him having a relationship with someone of a different gender."

Watch the scene from Thursday's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Emmerdale.

