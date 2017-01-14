Pat Phelan is allowing himself a self-satisfied smile in Monday's episode of Coronation Street as the garage becomes an inferno.

As Corrie fans know, Phelan wants to get rid of some incriminatory CCTV footage stored on Kevin's laptop. His solution? Get Andy to burn down the garage.

The upcoming storyline will see the residents of the Street watch on in horror as the business goes up in flames. But expect the plot to take a surprising twist when Kev comes under suspicion of committing arson as even Tyrone starts to worry that his best mate has been up to no good...

Watch the scene from Monday's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Coronation Street

