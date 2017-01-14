Beleaguered Steve McDonald will reveal his paternity secret to another Coronation Street regular in next week's episodes - but will the news end up reaching wife Michelle's ears?

Recent episodes of Corrie have seen Michelle lose son Ruairi during the 23rd week of her pregnancy. And upcoming scenes will see Nick quiz Steve about whether the death was down to a genetic problem that could also affect Leanne's unborn child.

Steve loses his temper with Nick, it's left to Peter to pacify his friend. All of which leads to Steve baring his soul and telling Peter all about his one-night stand with Leanne and her resulting pregnancy.

Just how will Peter react? You can watch the scene from Wednesday's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Coronation Street.

