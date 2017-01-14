However, this doesn’t mean that every time a coach doesn’t press their button they’re not going to see the contestant they rejected. As long as just one coach presses down, all chairs will turn afterwards.
For instance, if a RnB-style contestant sings and only J-Hud presses her button, will.i.am, Rossdale and Sir Tom will still have their chairs turned after the performance to give their “you weren’t my style of singer” excuses. So, it’s not all out brutality. Just some.
The winner's record contract has changed
And that’s a big deal, according to the coaches. The BBC series offered a contract with Universal Music to the champion, but ITV have gone with Polydor, a label that will.i.am has worked with for the past 15 years.
“Every time we [The Black Eyed Peas] would have a new record we would sit down and come to Polydor and play the music for the team and they would help us pick the single,” the rapper said at a Q&A on the launch of The Voice.
"That's the care and attention that Polydor put into this scenario that this show has been missing, so I'm really excited that we have great partners that are going to help bring a star."
“The record company really, really want to find a star and create a hit record with the winner,” Tom Jones added.
You never know, we might finally have a success story from The Voice.
The contestant’s family and friends are allowed backstage
Instead of cheering on their nearest and dearest in front of a TV screen in the mysterious ‘V Room’, as seen in the BBC series, ITV have let those closest to the contestants watch from the sidelines with host Emma Willis.
“The V Room was always on the other side of the building – we were just watching it on the TV screen,” said Willis. “But to be [just offstage] and feel the atmosphere from the audience… it felt like we were in the heart of it.” In other words, expect plenty of tears from the blind auditions. Just not all happy ones.