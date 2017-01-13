Just yesterday we heard word that Woody Harrelson was most definitely joining the cast of Disney's Han Solo Star Wars anthology film and today we've found out who the veteran actor will be playing.

Harrelson was sitting down for a chat with Collider when he let slip that he is indeed filling the rumoured role of Han Solo's mentor.

“I don’t think the Force is allowing me to talk about this. They want me to keep pretty mum so I better not say too much about it,” he began coyly, before effectively spilling the beans. “They’re pretty top secret about the script and the story… It’ll be cool to be mentoring Han Solo, that will be cool.”

Jeez. This bloke is as good at keeping Star Wars secrets as Mads Mikkelsen, eh? But to be fair, he IS doing a Star Wars movie. Who WOULDN'T get a little over-excited about that and accidentally drop a few hints?

“It’s mind-blowing. I can’t really…you know, I never would’ve imagined that I’d get this opportunity so I’m really pumped about it" Harrelson continued.

"I really like those directors [Phil Lord and Chris Miller], I think they’re really great. You know let’s face it, almost any movie if the director’s great then the movie has a shot, but if they’re not obviously you’ve got very little chance of a good movie. I just feel great to be a part of that. What a cool thing,” he said.

What a cool thing indeed. Harrelson joins Hail, Caesar! star Alden Ehrenreich (who appears to have been catching up with another rather important Han Solo mentor off screen) and Community's Donald Glover as a young Lando Calrissian.

The untitled Han Solo Star Wars spin-off will be released in May 2018