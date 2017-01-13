A Series of Unfortunate Events has only just hit Netflix today, but Lemony Snicket fans have already got a big question on their minds: when is season two coming?

Well, it’s looking positive that Violet, Klaus, and Sunny Baudelaire will return to plight Neil Patrick Harris’ Count Olaf once again. Speaking to Variety at the New York premiere of the twisted series, exec producer and director Barry Sonnenfeld said: “We’re planning to do more, but we haven’t been greenlit to do more. But we already have scripts being written for the second season. We have the stages on hold, so we’re optimistic.”

Patrick Harris also said he’s keen to film another season, especially after taking into account how the Unfortunate Events movie franchise was cancelled after only one film in 2004. “It was one of the things I was bummed about with the movie is that it only got to follow the Baudelaires up to a certain point,” he said.

And what about beyond season two? Sonnenfeld has already got a plan for how the original Unfortunate Events 13-book series from Daniel Handler would be spread across THREE seasons: the first series would cover the first four books, the second would depict the next four, and the third season would be based on the last four novels.

Without giving too much away, Sonnenfeld explained the show would be split that way “because at the end of the second season there’s a natural break after ‘Carnivorous Carnival’ for a really scary ending to the season.”

In other words, it’s likely we’ll be seeing a lot more Olaf on our screens in future. Good news for us, terrible news for the Baudelaire kids.

A Series of Unfortunate Events is now available on Netflix