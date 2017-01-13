Coronation Street viewers are used to having a former member of Hear'Say behind the bar of the Rovers, but this is ridiculous!

Superstars will.iam, Jennifer Hudson and Sir Tom Jones, plus Gavin Rossdale, all pulling pints? What's going on?

"The Voice UK's blind auditions were filmed at Media City UK in Salford which is also the home of Corrie – so it seemed natural to bring together the stars of two of ITV's biggest shows," says an ITV spokesperson.

Playing fast and loose with the word "natural" there – but who cares? The juxtaposition of will's hip glasses and fur ruff and Jennifer's incandescent metallic pink top against the Newton and Ridley taps and packets of Salty Dog crisps in the background is (in a way) a stroke of Dali-esque genius.

And who knows, maybe the coaches will hang around to judge some Corrie karaoke.

Just don't let Kym Marsh enter, it wouldn't be fair...