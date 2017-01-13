David Tennant's dulcet tones returned to our TV screens in hidden camera nature documentary Spy In The Wild last night and while the creepy animatronic cameras (concealed in supposedly life-like creatures) were the stuff of nightmares for some, one of the new contraptions left a group of Langur monkeys – and the internet – in tears.

The curious monkeys couldn't help but play around with the new addition to their family before accidentally dropping their fake new friend, you see.

And then, thinking they'd actually killed one of their own, went into mass mourning for their fallen comrade.

Their display of grief, compassion and support for each other was just TOO MUCH for Twitter to handle.

I just very nearly shed a tear.....over a family of monkeys and a camera disguised as a monkey. This is amazing #SpyInTheWild — Kelvin Fletcher (@kelvin_fletcher) January 12, 2017

Watching these monkeys display grief and mourning is amazing. So sweet the way they hug and console each other ❤️ #SpyInTheWild — Win San Pang (@WinSanPang) January 12, 2017

There were tears.

These monkeys grieving over a dead spy monkey robot is just incredible yet heartbreaking 😭🐒#SpyInTheWild — Gaby. (@GNTx) January 12, 2017

#SpyInTheWild In tears at the monkeys reaction to the dead baby cam monkey 😭😭😭 — A N N E K A ✨ (@anniemadgett) January 12, 2017

LOTS of tears.

No YOU'RE crying over a group of monkeys mourning the death of a robot monkey #SpyInTheWild — Manon (@manon_and_on) January 12, 2017

Great, now with the monkeys think the fake spy "baby" monkey is dead the whole house is in tears! Thanks Doctor Who! #SpyInTheWild — Phil Davitt (@Phil_NVM) January 12, 2017

But don't worry, other animals were on hand to lighten the mood too.