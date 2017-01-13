Spy In The Wild's grieving monkeys are breaking the internet's heart The nature series has been giving viewers ALL of the feelings and ALL of the tears ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Sarah Doran Friday 13 January 2017 at 8:21AM David Tennant's dulcet tones returned to our TV screens in hidden camera nature documentary Spy In The Wild last night and while the creepy animatronic cameras (concealed in supposedly life-like creatures) were the stuff of nightmares for some, one of the new contraptions left a group of Langur monkeys – and the internet – in tears. The curious monkeys couldn't help but play around with the new addition to their family before accidentally dropping their fake new friend, you see. And then, thinking they'd actually killed one of their own, went into mass mourning for their fallen comrade. Their display of grief, compassion and support for each other was just TOO MUCH for Twitter to handle. I just very nearly shed a tear.....over a family of monkeys and a camera disguised as a monkey. This is amazing #SpyInTheWild — Kelvin Fletcher (@kelvin_fletcher) January 12, 2017 Watching these monkeys display grief and mourning is amazing. So sweet the way they hug and console each other ❤️ #SpyInTheWild — Win San Pang (@WinSanPang) January 12, 2017 There were tears. These monkeys grieving over a dead spy monkey robot is just incredible yet heartbreaking 😭🐒#SpyInTheWild — Gaby. (@GNTx) January 12, 2017 #SpyInTheWild In tears at the monkeys reaction to the dead baby cam monkey 😭😭😭 — A N N E K A ✨ (@anniemadgett) January 12, 2017 LOTS of tears. No YOU'RE crying over a group of monkeys mourning the death of a robot monkey #SpyInTheWild — Manon (@manon_and_on) January 12, 2017 Great, now with the monkeys think the fake spy "baby" monkey is dead the whole house is in tears! Thanks Doctor Who! #SpyInTheWild — Phil Davitt (@Phil_NVM) January 12, 2017 But don't worry, other animals were on hand to lighten the mood too. I've never seen a bird's anus firing projectile diarrhoea before. Thanks BBC #SpyInTheWild — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) January 12, 2017 continue reading