Won't somebody think of the children? The Great British Bake Off's move to Channel 4 has thrown the future of the Junior Bake Off into uncertainty – and the show's former judge Nadiya Hussain is concerned it may be cancelled altogether.

The spin-off show is made by Love Productions, but there is no guarantee it will survive the switch from the BBC to Channel 4.

Even its judge, 2015 Bake Off champion Nadiya, has no clue what's happening, insisting: "I don't know, I don't know."

She told RadioTimes.com: "I'd be so sad if it went completely, because it is such a lovely show.

"But I don't know if Channel 4 have space for a children's section."

Addressing the future of the Junior Bake Off and An Extra Slice, a Channel 4 spokesperson said: “We have a number of hours in addition to the main show. We’ll announce plans in due course.”

Nadiya, who has just released her first novel The Secret Lives of the Amir Sisters, joined the show as a judge for series four in 2016.

Her co-judge was the chef and restaurant founder Allegra McEvedy, while presenting duo Sam & Mark served as hosts.

"I have been back in the tent as a judge on junior Bake Off. So I've been back and that in itself was weird because I was on the other side of the benches," she said.

If Junior Bake Off does whisk back onto our screens, Nadiya certainly won't rule out doing a Paul Hollywood and sticking around as a judge.

Asked if she would move with the show to Channel 4, the TV star simply said she "didn't know" yet. Watch this space...