Oi! Ladies! What's occurin? We can but dream that that's the very question James Corden will ask Sandra Bullock and her assembled all-girl crime caper crew when he pops up in Ocean's Eight.

Variety reports that the Gavin & Stacey star turned Late Late Show host will join Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling and Awkwafina in the all-female reboot of Ocean's Eleven.

Corden's set to play an insurance investigator in the film, which sees Bullock getting the thieving gang together to try and pull off a major heist at the expense of her ex-lover. Damian Lewis will play the not-so-lucky man in question.

It's set to be a busy year for our James – not only is he getting a THIRD show on US TV, he's also voicing Peter Rabbit in a new film alongside Star Wars' own Daisy Ridley.

As they say in that galaxy not so far away... it's gonna be a LUSH 2017 for Smithy.