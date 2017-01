Dannii Minogue clearly loves being a judge on Let It Shine.

Not content with just walking from her dressing room to the studio on the show, she decides that the best way to get there is shimmying her way along the corridor.

Soon everyone – including fellow judge and Glee star Amber Riley – is joining in with the impromptu flash mob, from the make-up to the sound department.

It looks less like teatime on BBC1 and more like 1am in Chicago.

Let it Shine airs Saturday January 14 at 7pm on BBC1.