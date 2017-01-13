There's more drama for Steve and Michelle in tonight's Coronation Street following the death of their baby Ruairi.

Traumatic scenes broadcast on Wednesday saw Michelle go into labour and give birth prematurely, only for her son to tragically die.

Now, Steve is to be told by the doctor that because Ruairi was born prior to a 24-week 'cut-off' point, the family won't receive either a birth or a death certificate.

The doctor offers to tell Michelle the news, but Steve decides to break it to his wife. But what reception will he get?

Watch the scene from Friday's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Coronation Street.

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.