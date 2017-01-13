Celebrity Big Brother may be down two housemates after both Ray J and Brandon Block's departures but they're working fast to fill the gap – by sending two new sacrificial lambs into the house tonight.

Yup, bosses aren't waiting around and will add a pair of new, somewhat familiar names to the mix on Channel 5 at 9pm.

New housemates and a #WeekendFromHell - things are about to get all kinds of interesting! Join us from 9pm tomorrow on @channel5_tv #CBB pic.twitter.com/L1gC6VGYxQ — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 12, 2017

The fresh arrivals will herald the beginning of a so-called 'Weekend from Hell' that's sure to feature gruesome twists, a la that pretty nasty 'Edited Out' task the producers pulled out of the bag in week one.

They'll fill the void left by Ray J (who claims he left the house for dental treatment and was refused re-entry) and Block (who left of his own accord) and are sure to put the cat among the pigeons.

Catch all the action as it happens on Channel 5 from 9pm.